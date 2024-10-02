St. Cloud hospital’s kitchen celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic cuisine

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — When you think of a hospital, the last place that comes to mind might be a culinary hotspot. Still, at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, the kitchen plays a vital role in patient care, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Roberto Santiago has been chief for two decades and has been at the helm of the Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital kitchen.

“I can buy stuff from Cisco and the big companies. But when I’m doing Spanish food, I go to the local Spanish store and I get the goya rice,” Santiago said.

Chef Roberto brings his passion and expertise to the table. He has a deep understanding of the power of food to nourish and comfort, and he thanks his Hispanic heritage for his talent.

“It’s special because it’s stuck in our culture, and, you know, it goes about our roots,” Santiago said.

In Hispanic culture, food is more than just sustenance. It’s a way to connect with others, share experiences, and heal. It’s considered food for the soul.

At the hospital, his goal is to create a welcoming and home-like atmosphere in the kitchen, where patients can enjoy delicious, authentic Hispanic cuisine.

Santiago believes that food can play a vital role in their recovery.

“It’s what we do,” he said. “It’s really taking care of people and feeding them.”

For patients in a hospital setting, this concept is particularly meaningful. Being away from home can be stressful and isolating, but having access to familiar and comforting meals can help alleviate anxiety and promote healing.

“Food makes you happy, so who’s going to be upset out there? You know, after a good, nice meal.” Santiago said.

