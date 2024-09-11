Hispanic Heritage Month: How to celebrate in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — National Hispanic American Heritage Month began on Sept. 15, celebrating Latin American citizens and their contributions and culture.

National Hispanic Heritage Month has a decades-long tradition in Central Florida.

Here are some local events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month:

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

From Sept. 7 to Oct. 24, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit on Level 3 of the Main Terminal at the Orlando International Airport.

The exhibit will showcase artwork by local Hispanic artists from different countries.

The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge.

Orange County Administration Center

A second exhibit highlighting artwork and traditional dresses will be from Sept. 9 - Oct. 24.

The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge.





Lake Nona Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Hispanic Heritage Food Festival will be held on Step. 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature live music, dancers, and food trucks.

Address: Drive Shack Orlando 7285 Corner Drive, Orlando, FL 32827

Click here for more information.

Orange County Multicultural Center

Hispanic Heritage Month will conclude with the 25th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Orange County Multicultural Center.

The Orange County Government will host the celebration, which will feature live music, dance performances, and traditional food from various Hispanic countries.

The Pioneer of Change Award will be presented to honor one Hispanic local leader who has shaped the future of our community through innovative actions.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required; click here to pre-register.





Ocoee to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The City of Ocoee will host a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at its Ocoee Community Market.

The community market will be held on Oct. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center, 125 North Lakeshore Drive.

The outdoor market will have local vendors and artisan snacks.

Osceola County Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Osceola County said it will commemorate all Hispanic cultures on Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The county said it would focus on the South American countries of Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador.

The event will be held at Osceola Heritage Park at 1875 Silver Spur Lane.

Click here for more information.





Hispanic Outreach Festival in Seminole County

The Hispanic Outreach Festival is a free event on Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McKibbon Park.

The event is hosted by the Sanford Police Department.

The event will include traditional Hispanic dance performances, as well as food and music.

Click here for more information.

