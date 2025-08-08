Changes are being made to the S.R. A1A project for the second time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Certain aspects of the State Road A1A project in Daytona Beach will be revised following concerns raised by local businesses and residents. The project includes the installation of new medians, which have obstructed access to various homes and commercial establishments.

A new median in front of Steve’s Famous Diner has made it difficult for people to enter the parking lot for months. It’s part of a major project on State Road A1A to slow traffic and enhance pedestrian safety.

“About 50 percent of our business disappeared because of this median,” said Christos Mavronas. Owner Christos Mavronas initially expressed concerns about the work with us in February and again in June. Two months later, his efforts for change have been successful.

“They approved my request to give me my access back. This is huge news for the entire community of Daytona Beach. We are getting our traffic access back,” said Mavronas.

The median in front of his diner isn’t the only one that will be modified. The Florida Department of Transportation said it’s also making changes to one in front of the Island Crowne Condo. FDOT also plans to add new turn lanes and extend at least one to give people more U-turn opportunities.

Mavronas aims to reduce the number of drivers using neighborhoods as shortcuts. “Let’s make it easy for the people to come and spend the money here,” said Mavronas.

FDOT doesn’t have an estimate of the cost of these construction revisions, but money is always set aside just in case. “It’s very important that we speak up for our rights and for what we want,” said Mavronas.

FDOT doesn’t have a timeframe for when this work will be finished just yet. Right now, the changes are back in the design phase.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group