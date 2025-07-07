Chantal now a post-tropical cyclone

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chantal has now become a post-tropical cyclone, but it will still bring chances of flash flooding to the mid-Atlantic states through the rest of Monday.

The area is most at risk are portions of the Delmarva, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.

The winds are currently at 30 mph and continue to die down. It will make its way offshore by this evening and will continue to fall apart in the northern Atlantic over the next day or two.

No other tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin at this time.

