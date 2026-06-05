ORLANDO, Fla. — A 15-year-old hound named Buzz is looking for a place to spend his golden years.

Chewy is helping cover Buzz’s adoption fee and providing essentials for his future adopter as part of a broader campaign to help senior animals find homes.

The campaign marks Chewy’s 15th anniversary by spotlighting 15-year-old adoptable animals across the country.

Buzz is a 15-year-old hound mix who weighs about 60 pounds. According to his foster, he is laid-back, gentle and one of the easiest dogs around.

Despite his age, Buzz still loves to play, especially with toys. His foster said Buzz will empty an entire toy bin and play with every toy because, in his mind, they all belong to him.

Buzz is also good with other dogs and loves children.

He does have some medical needs. Buzz takes gabapentin to help with shaky back legs and receives Vetsulin injections twice a day for diabetes. His foster said he handles the injections well and barely notices them while eating.

Chewy said senior pets are often overlooked in shelters, even though many still have years of love and companionship to give.

Chewy’s 15th anniversary campaign helps senior pets find homes The campaign marks Chewy’s 15th anniversary by spotlighting 15-year-old adoptable animals across the country.

According to Chewy, nearly 5.8 million cats and dogs entered U.S. shelters in 2025, and senior pets remain among the least likely animals to find homes.

Buzz is one of several senior pets being featured through Chewy’s 15th anniversary adoption campaign.

The company said the campaign is spotlighting 15-year-old adoptable animals across the country, including dogs, a cat and a horse, to help older pets get another chance at finding a home.

Chewy said it is covering adoption fees and providing essentials for the featured pets’ future adopters.

Senior pets are often passed over in favor of younger animals, but advocates say many still have plenty of love, personality and companionship to give.

From dogs and cats to a horse, Chewy is highlighting senior animals that are still looking for families. Click through the gallery below to meet more of the pets featured in the campaign.

0 of 7 Buzz Doc Martens Blude Ridge Chewy Assignment - cat (A.M. Stewart Photography/A.M. Stewart Photography) Colby (Amanda Rae Linas) DCS (FM-Creative)

Anyone interested in adopting Buzz can learn more through Chewy’s senior pet adoption campaign.

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