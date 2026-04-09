Chick-fil-A awards $29 million in scholarships to over 16,000 students

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A says it is making its largest education investment yet, awarding more than $29 million in scholarships this year to restaurant workers and community students across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The company said more than 16,000 restaurant team members received scholarships through its Remarkable Futures program, which has now distributed more than $245 million since it began more than five decades ago.

This year’s awards include individual scholarships of up to $25,000, with company leaders surprising recipients at restaurants around the country, often in front of coworkers and family members.

Maria gets Check Chik fil A (Chik fil A)

Andrew T. Cathy, the company’s chief executive officer, said the scholarships are designed to reduce financial pressure for students pursuing college or career training.

“Education creates opportunities that can help your future, and we’re honored to support and celebrate these remarkable students,” Cathy said.

The scholarship program is open to restaurant team members with no minimum employment tenure requirement, and recipients can use the money at qualifying colleges, universities or other approved schools. Some workers have received the scholarship more than once.

In addition to employee scholarships, Chick-fil-A also awarded $325,000 to 13 students through its Community Scholars program, which supports students involved in service and leadership outside the company.

Those selected for the top $25,000 awards are also invited into a yearlong leadership development program that includes mentoring and professional training.

The company, headquartered in Atlanta, says more than 200,000 people work across its restaurants globally, including thousands in Florida, where the chain continues expanding.

Applications for the 2027 scholarship cycle are expected to open later this year.

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