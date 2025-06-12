Chick-fil-A tests new jalapeno and BBQ sandwiches in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chicken fans in Florida are getting an exclusive first taste of two new sandwiches from a popular fast-food chain.

Chick-fil-A is testing out the Jalapeno Ranch Club Sandwich and the Creamy Barbecue Chicken Sandwich in select locations in Jacksonville.

The sandwich taste-testing will last until July 19.

Chick-fil-A says it’s testing the sandwiches to gauge customer reactions before deciding if they will roll out nationwide.

