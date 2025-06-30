Chief Mario Augello to retire from Palm Bay Police Department after 25 years of service

PALM BAY, Fla. — Chief Mario Augello is set to retire from the Palm Bay Police Department on April 2, 2026, after serving over 25 years.

Over the years, he advanced through different roles, such as Crime Suppression, Neighborhood Policing, and commanding the SWAT Team.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as your Chief of Police,” Chief Augello said in a heartfelt message to the department.

Chief Augello’s leadership has demonstrated a strong dedication to his officers’ well-being. He notably expanded the department’s wellness initiatives by hiring a mental health professional and creating the first on-site fitness center.

Outside of his role in the department, Chief Augello established the Palm Bay Blue Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting department employees with training, equipment, and wellness programs.

Under his leadership, the city saw a 12% decrease in violent crime, emphasizing his commitment to community safety and departmental integrity.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group