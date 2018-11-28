Child sports nonprofit damaged by vandals in Sanford, founder says

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole County investigators are trying to figure out who vandalized a nonprofit that helps kids and their families.
Sports 4 the Kids in Sanford still has a lot of cleaning up to do after vandals broke out windows to make their way inside.
Related Headlines
Boarded-up windows now surround Sports 4 the Kids, after the nonprofit was damaged by vandals sometime over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Watch: Brrr! Frosty week ahead for Central Florida
"It kind of looks like a mini hurricane came through here,” said Sports 4 the Kids president Danny Trosset. “That's how bad it was."
The organization shared photos that show dozens of windows broken out, chairs overturned and sports equipment and uniforms all over the floor.
"Now we have to just go through everything and figure out what was taken, what was stolen, just re-inventory everything," said Trosset.
Read: Sex offender arrested for trying to play Santa, deputies say
Trosset founded the nonprofit to help kids afford sports registration fees and offer donated uniforms and equipment to help them jump into the game.
“It is unfortunate that someone would do this,” said Trosset. “Especially because we're just trying to help kids."
Five computers were also smashed in the vandalism.
Read: Elton John ‘sincerely sorry' after canceling sold-out Orlando performance
Trotter said this is the second break-in in two years and he and his volunteers will now have to find another location.
"We want to make sure that all of our hard work and time and effort, that something like this doesn't happen again," said Trosset.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}