Children’s Safety Village to host 14th Annual Water Safety Awareness event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida will host its 14th Annual Water Safety Awareness event on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. It will be held at 910 Fairvilla Road in Orlando and aims to raise awareness about drowning prevention and educate families on lifesaving water safety practices.

Florida continues to lead the nation in drowning deaths among young children. Drowning is a year-round concern in Florida due to the state’s climate and access to water. It takes less than 30 seconds for a child to drown.

The annual event brings together community leaders, public safety officials, health care professionals, and water safety experts. It serves as a critical reminder of the importance of supervision, barriers, swim education, and emergency preparedness, particularly as the spring and summer months approach.

The Children’s Safety Village will be joined by key community partners and safety advocates.

They will share important prevention strategies, discuss current trends, and provide guidance on how parents and caregivers can respond in a water emergency. The event includes a press conference at 11:30 a.m., followed by a live demonstration.

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