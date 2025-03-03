Chinese rover may have discovered ancient beach on Mars

Chinese officials said their Mars rover may have found an ancient beach on the Red Planet.

The Zhurong Rover made the discovery in 2021 while exploring Mars’ utopia basin, a region dating back four billion years.

As it scanned below the surface, radar picked up sediment layers that look a lot like earth’s beaches, all sloping in the same direction.

Researchers say this could be proof Mars was once home to a massive ocean.

