Christian music festival Rock the Universe returns to Universal in January 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando will once again host Rock the Universe, Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, which returns in January 2026.

Rock the Universe, Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, will be held on Jan. 23-24.

The event will feature performances by top Christian artists, including Forrest Frank, Phil Wickham, Switchfoot, and Lecrae. Tickets are currently on sale.

In addition to the concerts, Rock the Universe attendees will have the opportunity to participate in various worship experiences throughout the weekend.

A special Sunday morning service on January 25 will conclude the event’s activities.

Guests will also enjoy access to Universal Studios Florida’s attractions such as Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.

Event tickets and group vacation packages are available, with options starting at $173.99 per person for the Rock Your Weekend Ticket, which includes access to Rock the Universe on both event days and three days of admission to Universal’s theme parks.

