Chuck E. Cheese to hold grand opening in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Chuck E. Cheese is coming back to Port Orange after Hurricane Ian forced its shutdown in September 2022.

A grand opening for the newly built restaurant will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The new Chuck E. Cheese is at the Pavilion at Port Orange at 5539 S. Williamson Blvd., the same location as its old building.

The company says the grand opening will feature a purple carpet event, raffle prizes, free food and games.

Aside from the food and games, the location location promises a new trampoline zone.

