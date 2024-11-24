City advisory committee reveals permanent Pulse memorial concepts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee has new sketches for a proposed permanent memorial at the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The committee during its November meeting created a trio of concepts using elements that were a consensus among both survivors of the tragedy and family members of victims. The city has taken on the effort to push for the memorial, which would honor the 49 killed and 53 wounded in a June 12, 2016, mass shooting in the Pulse nightclub near downtown Orlando.

Concepts have included ways to recognize each victim, how to provide shade, how to make the space safe and how to potentially incorporate the current nightclub into the design. The committee is seeking input from the general public to help shape the final design concept.

