City of Apopka addresses mural controversy

APOPKA, Fla. — The City of Apopka released new information regarding the Main Street Mural Project after unveiling the mural on Friday.

Following the unveiling, another artist claimed that the mural closely resembles one she created for another city. In response, the city apologized and promised to provide fair credit and compensation to the artist.

City officials stated that no officials or staff were involved in the selection of the art or the artist for the mural.

The city confirmed that it has provided $12,500 to Main Street Apopka to support revitalization and growth efforts.

This funding is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to enhance the downtown area.

