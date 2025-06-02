Orlando Commissioner’s lawyer attempting to bar key witness from testifying in her trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The attorney for suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is attempting to prevent a key witness from testifying in her upcoming trial, expressing worries about potential bias due to the witness’s past job with Hill’s political opponent.

Hill faces charges of financially exploiting a 96-year-old woman to fund personal expenses, including buying a new home and receiving cosmetic surgery.

Court records show that Sandra Lewis, a notary who approved Hill’s mortgage application, had formerly been employed by Shan Rose, the present interim commissioner for Hill’s district.

Hill’s defense argues that Lewis’s relationship with Rose could call her reliability as a witness into question.

Hill’s trial is set to begin this fall. If convicted, she could receive a sentence of as much as 180 years in prison.

