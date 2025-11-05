City leaders to decide future of Daytona Beach street security program

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Daytona Beach will decide whether to continue a contract with security guards who patrol popular streets in the city. The program began in April 2024 in response to business owners’ complaints about issues such as aggressive homelessness and other public safety concerns.

People in blue security polo shirts can be seen walking the popular streets of Daytona Beach every day. Their purpose is to patrol areas that have historically had issues with homelessness or other public safety concerns.

“I feel like they deter people from doing the wrong thing. Whether it’s people riding on their scooters at 100 miles per hour or throwing trash down or peeing or sleeping on whatever,” said Camille Holder-Brown, Owner of Kale Café.

Holder-Brown and her husband have owned a business on Beach Street for 12 years, and she said things have turned around for the better since the city hired the full-time security.

The guards are uniformed but unarmed and work with the police on problems they can’t handle. The city incurs a cost of approximately $130,000 to compensate the security staff.

The money comes from the Community Redevelopment Agency’s budget. Now the city has to decide if its contract will be renewed… something residents say is necessary.

“It just feels good, it feels safe, it feels comfortable here,” said Daytona Beach resident Clark.

Holder-brown said besides keeping people safe, the guards have also become an essential part of the business community.

“And a lot of them actually they use the bathroom in here but they buy things from me. They support my business so I love that,” said Holder-Brown.

The security guards also work on Main Street and the Riverfront Esplanade Park. The city will vote on whether to extend its contract during tonight’s city commission meeting.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group