City of Melbourne donates property dedicated to assisting disabled veterans

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The City of Melbourne recently voted to donate property to a local veteran’s organization that helps former service members navigate the often-complicated process of obtaining disability benefits.

The James L. Golightly Chapter 32, of the Disabled American Veterans has assisted veterans from the property since 1978, helping them apply for and secure disability benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Chapter Commander Adan Caraballo says many veterans come to the organization unsure whether they qualify for benefits or overwhelmed by the paperwork required.

Each month, more than 120 veterans visit the nearly 80-year-old chapter seeking help.

City officials say donating the property at 2265 N Harbor City Blvd will allow the organization to apply for state and federal grants that were previously unavailable while the land remained city owned.

“You were not able to apply for state and federal grants—you were limited because you were city property,” said Melbourne City Councilman Mark LaRusso during council discussion.

Caraballo says the opportunity to pursue grants could help the chapter improve its facilities in the future and potentially build a new building to better serve veterans. For retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tim Thomas, the services provided by DAV volunteers did make a difference. Thomas says the disability claims process can be complicated and discouraging for many veterans without guidance.

Caraballo told us one condition of the donation is that the property must continue to be used to support disabled veterans. If that mission stops, the property would revert back to the City of Melbourne.

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