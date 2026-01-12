City of Orlando to take next action on Pulse memorial funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council on Monday is expected to approve an important part of the funding package for a permanent Pulse memorial.

It’s a restrictive covenant agreement that pertains to a grant of almost $400,000 provided by the state of Florida.

As part of the terms of accepting the funding, the city will agree “not to sell, transfer, mortgage, or assign the property” without first getting state approval.

A permanent Pulse memorial will cost roughly $12 million and will be a joint funding effort.

The City of Orlando has agreed to provide $7 million. Orange County will contribute $5 million.

Demolition of the old Pulse nightclub should start by early fall to give way for new construction.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2027.

This year in June will mark 10 years since 49 people were murdered at Pulse.

At the time, it was the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. since the 9/11 attacks.

Monday’s city council meeting gets underway at 2 p.m. at Orlando City Hall.

