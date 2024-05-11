ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando residents with a green thumb can receive a free tree next week.

From May 15 to May 17, the City of Orlando will give away free trees as part of Mayor Buddy Dyer’s One Person, One Tree initiative.

People can pick up a tree for their household at McQuigg Urban Farm or at the Englewood Neighborhood Center.

The McQuigg Urban Farm will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 15 through May 17, while the Englewood Neighborhood Center will be open only on May 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Read: Dezerland Park Orlando will host LEGO expo this summer

These trees will be available: Brown Turkey Fig, Fruit Cocktail Tree, Saijo Persimmon and Spring Satin Plumcot.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ups are also welcome.

The event is in partnership with OUC and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Read: Orange County recognizes Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Click here for more details.

Claim Your Free Tree!🌳Spread the word to all your neighbors and come out for your free tree. Pre-registration is encouraged but walk-ups are welcome.

🗓️May 15-17 McQuigg Urban Farm

🗓️May 16 Engelwood Neighborhood Center

⏰1-6 P.M.

Visit https://t.co/eVOCJ5Yoz4 for details. pic.twitter.com/z47OmfbIOq — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) May 8, 2024

See maps of the locations below:

McQuigg Community Garden

Englewood Neighborhood Center:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group