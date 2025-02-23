City to pick construction contractor for Camping World Stadium upgrades

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando soon will select who will build more than $400 million in upgrades at Camping World Stadium.

Orlando City Council on Feb. 24 will consider a joint venture between Barton Malow and Hunt Construction as the top firm to negotiate for the work. The city’s advisory committee for the construction manager at-risk contract ranked Barton Malow/Hunt Construction ahead of a joint venture of Balfour Beatty and Austin Construction, Gilbane Building and The Whiting-Turner Contracting.

Work — funded by proceeds from Orange County’s tourist development tax — includes increasing seating capacity from 63,000 to 65,000, connecting the upper seating bowl and creating retractable seating in the south end of the stadium to allow for a wider variety of events to be hosted, including concerts. The site’s plans also include an indoor “field house” venue built on the campus of Camping World Stadium.

