A Clermont boy’s lemonade stand becomes a neighborhood sensation

CLERMONT, Fla. — What started as a simple lemonade stand has turned into a neighborhood gathering for 9-year-old Ethan.

According to his grandmother, Angela Kay, Ethan wanted to start his own business and decided to open a lemonade stand to help people cool off during the summer heat. The stand, called Lemonade on Linden, offers lemonade, water, soda, Capri Sun, Gatorade and chips. Ethan also provides free water to first responders.

His grandmother said the stand has become a “Clermont neighborhood sensation” and has grown into a community effort.

The young entrepreneur has also been invited to set up his stand at the Groveland Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ethan’s journey can be followed on his Facebook page, Lemonade on Linden.

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