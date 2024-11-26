Clermont woman convicted of killing, burying her husband to be sentenced Tuesday

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Lake County will sentence a woman Tuesday who shot and killed her husband and buried him in their backyard.

A jury found Laurie Shaver guilty in September.

It came nearly a decade after her husband, Michael Shaver, disappeared.

Watch: Jury finds Laurie Shaver guilty of 2nd-degree murder in husband’s death

His body was discovered three years later under a concrete slab in the backyard of their home in Clermont.

Shaver is set to face a judge around 1:30 p.m. and could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Watch: ‘She had a gun:’ attempt to cast Shaver husband as violent abuser backfires in court

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group