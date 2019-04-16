Clermont woman to appear on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Clermont woman will appear Friday morning on an episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."
Maridel Cipollone, a registered nurse, will join host Chris Harrison to try to correctly answer 14 questions to win $1 million.
Cipollone said she has been trying to become a show contestant since 2005.
"I'm finally here," she said. "I finally made it."
Cipollone said if she wins big, she wants to help pay for the college tuition of her young nephews and nieces.
She said she also wants to treat her mother to a surprise because she encouraged her to audition for the game show.
Watch the show at 9 a.m. Friday on WFTV Channel 9.
