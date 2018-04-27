0 Clinic that evaluated accused Ocala school shooter speaks to Eyewitness News

OCALA, Fla. - Students and teachers at Forest High School in Ocala are set to wear green to class Friday, a week after a gunman shot a student inside the school.

It's meant to be a statement of unity after the shooting, which left one student injured.

Channel 9 found that Sky Bouche, the 19-year-old accused in the shooting, was no stranger to the FBI.

According to a police report, the FBI said Bouche, who was 15 years old at the time, watched a YouTube video of the Columbine school shooting and posted numerous comments, including, "I'm thinking about doing my school the same way. I have enough guns and ammo. I have been planning for months, but not sure when to do it."

He went on to say, "Everybody will know my name."

Investigators went to Bouche's home in 2013 and found numerous replica firearms, but no real guns were found, deputies said.

Investigators concluded there were no credible and specific threats to his middle school, so no criminal charges were ever filed.

Bouche was referred to The Centers, a mental health facility in Ocala, for what's called a violent risk assessment. A spokesperson for The Centers said they couldn't specifically comment on Bouche's assessment, but said in general, "The evaluation is completed by a trained emergency screener who will evaluate their mental status, substance abuse history, history of current or past trauma."

If treatment is needed, the screener will make some suggestions that can include referral for outpatient counseling, or if the minor is determined to be an imminent danger to themselves or others, the process for implementing a Baker Act is followed.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the Marion County School District which was made aware of Bouche's YouTube comments. A spokesperson said he couldn't specifically comment on Bouche's case.

"We have licensed psychologists on staff. We have licensed counselors who go through annual training," said Kevin Christian, a spokesperson with Marion County Public Schools.

Christian said district staff would never hesitate to bring in outside mental health professionals if they thought a student needed more intense supervision.

Last Friday's shooting happening on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

The FBI was also aware of the accused Parkland school shooter before that attack was carried out.

The agency never followed up on tips about threats made by Nikolas Cruz.

Recently, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson suggested legislation to create so-called "red flag" laws.

Those laws would remove guns from anybody deemed a threat.

Seventeen people were killed on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

