Cloudy skies and warm temperatures ahead for Sunday, heavy rainfall expected to start today

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pockets of heavy rain will begin today.

Sunday will have cloudy skies, and temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s.

A flood watch has been issued for most of Central FL (excluding Marion and Flagler counties at this time)

Rainfall totals before Milton reaches our west coast could reach 3-5″, and the addition of tropical rain on Wednesday could lead to even larger totals—4 to 8 inches in some communities.

Tropical Storm Milton will gradually gain strength today, most likely becoming a hurricane by this evening.

It’s forecasted rapidly intensify as it moves over very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

It will be approaching Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane by Wednesday afternoon.

For Central FL residents, Hurricane preps should begin today.

At a minimum, tropical storm conditions will likely be present for parts (if not all) of Central FL by Wednesday. Heavy rain, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, and power outages will all be possible by the middle of the week.

