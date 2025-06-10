Co-Defendant in suspended sheriff Lopez case freed on $300,000 bail, proclaims Innocence

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s co-defendants walked out of the Lake County jail Monday night after posting her $300,000 bail.

Sharon Fedrick is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges along with Carol Cote and Lopez.

While leaving jail, Fedrick claimed her innocence, saying, “Just pick up the owner. I’m not the owner” in reference to the illegal gambling sites she and her co-defendants are accused of running.

Prosecutors say she has a lengthy criminal history, including an active case out of Orange County involving fraud.

Cote bonded out of jail last week. Channel 9 News tried to talk to her. She refused to speak; instead, she waved her middle finger at our cameras.

Lopez has to pay $100,000 of his $1 million bond and has to prove that the money used is legal and not connected to the illegal gambling ring he’s allegedly tied to.

Attorney Tom Fighter said Lopez would have to have a Nebbia hearing to determine whether the money was legal, and he got it legally.

“Let’s say you have a family member who has a few million dollars in the bank, and you can show the judge, look hey I’ve had that money years in my IRA and I’m using it to bail this person out,” Fighter said. “that’s probably a legitimate source to satisfy the judge and prosecution.”

If that’s the case, the judge and prosecutor can waive it, and Lopez could be out on bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group