Marcos Lopez’s lawyer working to secure release amid Judge’s ruling

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez is in jail while attorney Mary Ibraham is working to secure his release without a hearing.

A judge ruled a hearing is needed to verify if Lopez’s bail funds are legitimate and not linked to an alleged criminal enterprise that generated over $20 million.

Lopez’s bond was set at $1 million last Friday, and a minimum payment of $100,000 was required to secure his release.

Ibraham declined to share specifics about her strategy to bypass the hearing but confirmed ongoing efforts to free Lopez. The hearing on the legitimacy of his funds, originally scheduled, was postponed due to the assigned judge’s involvement in a separate trial.

The public still awaits the release of a 200-plus-page arrest affidavit detailing the evidence against Lopez.

