Coast Guard crews search for missing paddleboarder in Florida

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing paddleboarder in South Florida.

Officials said Luciano Mercenari, 29, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

He left his family’s backyard in Key Biscayne and went into the Pines Canal to spearfish.

They say it’s his usual routine, but he did not come home.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that his gear was found offshore.

His family is hoping the Coast Guard will find him.

“We’re looking in through the Stiltsville area, Key Biscayne Biscayne Bay and up to north Miami, both oceanside and bayside,” a Coast Guard spokesperson said. “We’re hopeful for a positive outcome and we’ll continue to search until we’ve exhausted all resources and leads.”

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard.

