Coast Guard suspends search for woman who fell overboard from cruise ship

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 77-year-old woman who fell overboard from Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam cruise ship on Thursday, approximately 40 miles off the coast of Cuba.

The incident occurred after the ship departed from Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 27, 2025.

The Coast Guard stated that the search was halted due to new information, but did not provide additional details about what that information entails.

The Nieuw Statendam is a cruise ship operated by Holland America Line, known for providing various cruises in the Caribbean.

