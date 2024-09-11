Cocoa Beach hotel construction underway

, Fla. — On Tuesday, Driftwood Capital Investment officially broke ground at the future site of the Westin Cocoa Beach Resort, Spa and Conference Center on North Atlantic Avenue.

The 502-room upscale hotel is part of a larger Driftwood Capital investment on Florida’s Space Coast.

The Space Coast Office of Tourism told us, “Congratulations to Driftwood on the groundbreaking of the Westin Cocoa Beach. We look forward to the opening of this significant project on the Space Coast, the first 4.5-star property in the area.”

Driftwood says the Space Coast is one of the state’s fastest growing markets for business and tourism.

And Driftwood’s 330-million-dollar Space Coast portfolio also includes the Westin the Hilton Cocoa Beach, Element by Westin Melbourne and the Crowne Plaza Melbourne.

