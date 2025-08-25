Cold front brings brief midweek relief from humidity in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is expected to bring drier air to the region mid-week, while the wet weather pattern continues.

The cold front will provide a brief break from the ongoing wet conditions, but the overall pattern of precipitation is set to persist.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, August 24, 2025 (Daniel) (WFTV)

Meanwhile, Tropical Storms Fernand and Invest 99 are being closely monitored for potential developments in the tropics.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, August 24, 2025 (Daniel) (WFTV)

Invest 99 is currently staying well to the south, influenced by a ridge of high pressure over the eastern U.S.

This ridge is expected to keep Invest 99 away from the region, reducing the immediate threat.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, August 24, 2025 (Daniel) (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group