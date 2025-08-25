Cold front brings brief midweek relief from humidity in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is expected to bring drier air to the region mid-week, while the wet weather pattern continues.
The cold front will provide a brief break from the ongoing wet conditions, but the overall pattern of precipitation is set to persist.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storms Fernand and Invest 99 are being closely monitored for potential developments in the tropics.
Invest 99 is currently staying well to the south, influenced by a ridge of high pressure over the eastern U.S.
This ridge is expected to keep Invest 99 away from the region, reducing the immediate threat.
