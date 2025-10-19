Cold front brings evening showers and cooling trend to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front passing through the southeastern region is forecasted to affect Central Florida’s weather today, leading to more clouds and isolated rain chances.

The day will start with clear skies and warm weather, but clouds will form later as the cold front approaches. Isolated rain showers are expected between 6:00 and 7:00 PM, with the possibility of rain continuing until midnight.

Today, temperatures will begin in the upper 80s, which is warmer than usual for this period. As the cold front approaches, a cooling trend will ensue, reducing temperatures to the mid 80s by tomorrow.

The weather will keep changing over the week, with temperatures possibly hitting the low 80s by week’s end. This is a notable change from the warmer weather we’ve had lately.

Central Florida residents should anticipate a short rain onset this evening and cooler weather in the upcoming days as the cold front moves through.

