ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong cold front is bringing big changes to Central Florida’s forecast.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area will see scattered rain Wednesday morning before things start to dry out over the foreseeable future.

The best chance for activity will be during the daytime and early evening, with plenty of clouds and highs Wednesday in the low 80s.

Watch: Report on health of Indian River Lagoon released

A cold front will sweep through the area overnight, with clearing skies and northerly winds.

Morning lows overnight will be in the mid-50s.

See: Universal Orlando shares first look inside new ‘Harry Potter’ attraction at Epic Universe

The coolest air of the season arrives starting Thursday.

Cold front brings morning showers, coldest air of the season to Central Florida

On Thursday, expect plenty of sun, breezy conditions, highs only in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Read: Volusia County council considers development moratorium amid flood mitigation concerns

Temps stay below average for Friday and the weekend, with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group