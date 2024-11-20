Report on health of Indian River Lagoon released

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The 2024 Report | Marine Resources Council Indian River Lagoon Report has been released.

The MRC has published the annual health assessment of the Indian River Lagoon since 2016.

Executive Director Dr. Laura Wilson told us, “So, one area where we have seen improvements between 2023 and 2024 is with seagrass in the mosquito lagoon. And the numbers, the coverage isn’t what it was in 2009 before a bunch of super blooms, but it’s better than it was in 2023.”

The Mosquito Lagoon received an overall rating of good. The assessment for the North Indian River lagoon was okay with a moderate number of wastewater spills and harmful algae assessments.

It was similar to the findings along the Banana River.

But things were less than okay in the Central Indian River Lagoon which received a poor water quality assessment in 2024.

The South Indian River lagoon landed in okay territory.

“The messaging that MRC really wants to get across is that individuals can make an impact and they can make a positive impact. So, you might not be able to go and individually overhaul a wastewater plant all by yourself or run some multi-million-dollar muck removal,” Wilson added. “But you can make impacts to your community and your home or your apartment complex that will ultimately make the lagoon a healthier place. So healthier for individual health, economic health, regional health, and global health.”

