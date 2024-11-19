Deputies: 5-year-old boy dies after drowning in body of water in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old boy with autism died after drowning in a body of water in a park in Kissimmee.

Deputies responded to 401 Buenaventura Boulevard in regards to a 5-year-old boy who went missing from SENSE Park on Nov. 13.

Deputies said the father was tending to his younger child, and he briefly lost sight of his 5-year-old son.

The father told deputies his 5-year-old was diagnosed with autism.

Read: Crews recover body of missing 4-year-old boy with autism at park in Ormond Beach

The Sheriff’s Office patrol, aviation, K9, and criminal investigations divisions responded to the area.

A trained bloodhound K9 was given a scent article of the child and used to help track the direction of where the child went after leaving the park.

Deputies said the child was discovered in a nearby body of water.

Deputies entered the water and immediately began life-saving measures in an attempt to save the baby’s life.

Deputies said the child was declared dead shortly after being transported to Nemours Children Hospital.

WFTV contacted Osceola County for comment on the death and questions raised on the GoFundMe page about safety at the park.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our thoughts go out to Arturo’s family during this difficult time and for this unthinkable loss. The County is reviewing the situation to determine the facts involved.” — Osceola County Government

The GoFundMe page, created by the child’s father, Leonardo Angarita said, “Despite being a park intended to keep kids safe, there were no safeguards in place to prevent a child from slipping through a huge gap in the fencing. Arturo managed to slip through an unsecured gate and unfortunately fell to his demise.”

WFTV spoke with Mr. Angarita over the phone and he said his attorney would provide a statement later.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group