Cold front brings wind, showers, and freezing temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — First “Weather On the Way” of the season is for a strong cold front arriving Thursday.

Thursday will be windy and colder, with temperatures only in the 50s, along with a few showers.

Thursday afternoon into Friday morning: Freeze warnings will be required for parts of Central Florida, possibly in Orange County.

A hard freeze (below 28F) may also hit Marion County Friday morning. Wind chills will be in the 20s late Thursday into Friday morning, and a cold weather advisory will be needed.

If a freeze warning is issued for metro Orlando, or temperatures trend this way, a Weather Alert Day may be issued for the cold.

Weather: 01/12/2026

