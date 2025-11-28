Cold front passes through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold front we have been tracking for the last few days has now passed through Central Florida.

We will be left with breezy conditions and cooler temperatures for the next couple of days.

Wind gusts will be upwards of 20 to 25 mph around Orlando. Those gust numbers will be closer to 30 mph near the coast.

Afternoon highs will struggle to stay in the lower 60s. We’re tracking a wind shift this weekend that will help our temperatures rebound to the lower 80s by Sunday.

November has been one of the driest on record, with just over half an inch of rain. We may see a slight chance of rain on the last day of the month, but better rain chances are expected to arrive early next week.

Another cold front is expected to move into our area on Tuesday. Most of the rainfall, which could total up to an inch, will happen on that day.

