Cold weather shelters open across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — In preparation for the upcoming cold weather, here is a list of cold weather shelters throughout central Florida.
Orange County
Goldenrod Recreation Center/Goldenrod Park
4863 N Goldenrod Rd., Winter Park, FL 32792
Open from 5 p.m. Saturday and Closes Sunday at 10 a.m.
LYNX buses will provide free rides for individuals seeking transportation to the shelters.
Homeless shelters
Coalition for the Homeless Shelter
18 N. Terry Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
The Salvation Army Orlando (Men Only)
624 Lexington Avenue, Orlando
Orlando Union Rescue Mission
3300 West Colonial Drive, Orlando
LYNX buses will provide free rides for individuals seeking transportation to the shelters. Riders must let the LYNX driver know that they are going to a warming shelter.
Due to extreme weather, shelters will not require identification, registration or fees, but pets are not allowed in.
Seminole County
Rescue Outreach Mission,
1701 W. 13th St., Sanford, 32771
Due to extreme weather, shelters will not require identification, registration or fees, but pets are not allowed in.
Osceola County
First United Methodist Church of St. Cloud,
1000 Ohio Ave., St. Cloud, 34769
Solid Rock Community Church,
1904 Michigan Ave., Kissimmee, 34744
Due to extreme weather, shelters will not require identification, registration or fees, but pets are not allowed in.
Lake County
LifePointe Church
3551 East Orange Avenue, Eustis
Open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.
The Lake County Connection bus service will be providing free transportation for residents riding to the shelter from designated stops.
Buses will be available at 7 a.m. to transport residents to regularly scheduled stops in the morning.
Homeless shelters
Salvation Army
2605 South Street, Leesburg
Open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21.
