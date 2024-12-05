Cold weather shelters to open in Flagler County on Friday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sheltering Tree in Flagler County will open its cold weather shelter on Friday at the Rock Transformation Center (formerly Church on the Rock), 2200 N State St, Bunnell, FL 32110, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Flagler County said this shelter is open to all residents who need a warm place to stay and is not just for those experiencing homelessness.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be below 40 degrees overnight from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Flagler County said residents can utilize the bus transportation options below.

East side of the county

Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

West side of the county

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 4:30 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

For additional information, you can contact The Sheltering Tree 386-437-3258, or follow Flagler County Government on Facebook: www.facebook.com/FlaglerCountyGovernment

