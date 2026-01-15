Cold weather shelters set to open again as Matthew’s Hope prepares for extended cold snap

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew’s Hope is preparing to open its freeze warning emergency shelters once again — the third time in just six weeks, something the nonprofit says hasn’t happened in more than a decade.

The organization, which serves Central Florida’s homeless population, will open its Orange and Brevard County shelters on Thursday evening, with plans to possibly remain open through at

Wednesday, depending on the forecast. “We could have anywhere between 70 and 200 people. We don’t know what to expect when this happens,” said Pastor Scott Billue of Matthew’s Hope.

Crews at the Cocoa campus spent Wednesday making final preparations. “Basically, we’ll go through a week’s worth of resources about every day and a half,” Billue explained. “Just by the number of people we’re serving — food, showers, medical care — all those things add up really quickly.”

Matthew’s Hope will run buses twice daily to bring people to the shelter, while outreach teams will bring food and warm clothing to those who choose not to stay overnight.

With repeated cold snaps straining resources, Billue says financial donations are the greatest need right now.

“The truth is, financially is the best way to go,” he said. “We buy at a better price, and we buy specifically what our needs are.”

In addition to emergency shelter services, Matthew’s Hope continues its daily outreach efforts, recently expanding with a third mobile unit to provide food, clothing, hygiene items, and connections to local homeless services.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group