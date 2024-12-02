ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cold holiday weekend, even colder days are ahead in Central Florida.

Despite the extra sunshine, a northerly wind will keep our area cool on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will stay in the 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s for most of the week.

The north winds will also create poor to hazardous boating and surf conditions.

Colder nights ahead this week in Central Florida

Patchy frost will be possible north and west of Orlando for the next few nights.

Our area will see warmer temperatures by the weekend.

