‘Colombian drug lord’ tied to 29 murders arrested in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — An ICE Homeland Security task force in Orlando has arrested a man the department describes as a “Columbian drug lord.”

ICE says Guillermo Perez Alzate is a confessed murderer and wanted for alleged involvement in 29 murders and related crimes.

In a news release, he is alleged to be a former paramilitary leader of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, a transnational criminal organization.

Authorities say Perez was extradited to the United States in May 2008 to face drug smuggling charges with 13 other alleged members of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison for conspiracy to import and traffic cocaine in Florida.

ICE says it was during that trial where he admitted to killing 29 people.

An immigration judge in Orlando ordered Perez’s deportation, but his removal was deferred in August 2016. In 2017, an immigration judge upheld that final order and again ordered his removal, but the decision was deferred.

