Columbia County deputy arrested for DUI after Orange County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on a driving under the influence charge stemming from a traffic crash investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputy Michael Rooney was arrested in Columbia County on Friday, July 24, 2026, after a warrant was issued following an earlier single-vehicle crash with injuries in Orange County. Authorities said Rooney was off duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash and obtained the arrest warrant. The sheriff’s office said questions about the crash investigation should be directed to FHP.

Following his arrest, Rooney was placed on leave without pay while the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office conducts an internal investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it is grateful that everyone involved in the crash is physically okay and emphasized that it takes the matter seriously and is committed to transparency.

Officials said additional information will be released as appropriate as the case moves forward.

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