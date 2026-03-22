Community comes together for Orlando epilepsy walk

ORLANDO, Fla. — The epilepsy Association hosted the Chuck Carmen Orlando Walk for epilepsy on Saturday, March 21, at Lake Eola Park.

The event aimed to raise money for medical resources while providing a space for community support and connection.

Participants gathered at the park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. for the day-long event. Organizers described the walk as a celebration of hope for those affected by epilepsy and seizure disorders in the Orlando area.

Participants gathered to support people with epilepsy and raise money to develop resources for the condition.

The Epilepsy Association organized the event as part of its ongoing efforts to support the local community. “The epilepsy Association is dedicated to improving the quality of life of persons affected by epilepsy and seizure disorders & reducing the incidence of onset,” the organization stated in its mission.

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