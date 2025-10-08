Community mourns 15-year-old after deadly Cocoa shooting; manhunt continues

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are searching for a man believed to be connected to a shootout that left 15-year-old Ka’rayah Duncan dead and two others injured in Cocoa. Investigators say the attack was targeted.

Dozens gathered Tuesday for a vigil near Clearlake Road, where Ka’rayah was shot and killed the day before.

Family members, friends, and neighbors brought candles, and teddy bears to the site to remember the teen. “She’s always smiling, always dancing, always laughing, always cracking jokes,” said Ashley Pratt, the victim’s mother.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators believe as many as 30 shots were fired at Ka’rayah and two other male victims.

According to Ka’rayah’s mother, the teen often visited the area because she had relatives nearby. “They were targeted. I don’t know why, but they were targeted,” Pratt said. “The shooter, she knew him very well. That’s why I don’t understand why would they shoot when she was right there.”

Neighbors Kyle and Jordan Cutler were nearby when the gunfire started and later returned for the vigil.

“It’s heartbreaking. I couldn’t imagine my daughter being 15 and being in this situation. I don’t think any parent should lose a child that young,” Kyle said. “Even not knowing her personally, something like this should always be avoided, regardless of the situation,” said Jordan, who was the first to call 911.

Deputies say several suspects may have been involved in the shooting.

The car used in the attack has been recovered, and late Tuesday, investigators released photos of a man they are still searching for. “You better turn yourself in. ASAP,” Pratt said. “Because my daughter deserves justice.”

The two other victims are expected to recover. One of them — Ka’rayah’s boyfriend — attended the vigil and said he was shot three times. Detectives are still working to determine a motive for the attack.

