Community mourns the loss of Latoysia Davis, mother of 10

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman, who was the mother of 10 children.

Orange County deputies said Latoysia Davis was found shot dead early Saturday morning in Holden Heights.

The incident occurred on 20th Street, where deputies discovered Davis’s body around 2 a.m. after responding to reports of a shooting.

Despite the ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made.

“She was like family to me,” said a friend of Davis, who was known affectionately as Tory. “Latoysia, she was a kind-hearted soul. Dedicated individual.” Friend Darius Henry expressed his grief, saying, “She’s in a better place, she didn’t deserve the life she had so maybe heaven is really the place she gets the blessings she really deserves.”

Neighbors reported hearing a single gunshot before deputies arrived at the scene.

The community has been left in shock, as Davis was well-loved by many.

Davis’s friend, Darius Henry, described her as a good person and a devoted mother to her 10 children. “She loved all her kids. She had a lot of babies,” he said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the murder to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS, as they continue to seek answers in this tragic case.

