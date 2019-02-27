0 Computer repair shop finds more than 100 images of child porn on Eustis man's computer, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. - The owner of a computer repair shop in Lake County is talking about how one of their repair jobs turned into a criminal investigation.

She told WFTV reporter Myrt Price that she called police when she discovered what she believed was child porn on a customer's desktop.

The suspect is still behind bars Wednesday after his Tuesday arrest on child pornography charges.

"We have four daughters, so my husband and I kind of went outside and threw up. It was that bad," said Kristy Poe.

Poe is the co-owner of Phoenix Computer Repair in Eustis and said she was horrified when she discovered what she believed to be child pornography on a computer that police said belonged to 79-year-old Daniel Blackburn.

Officers said Blackburn was arrested when he came back to pick up the computer.

"He came into our shop to drop off a computer for repair and there was content on there that illustrated children in different scenarios," Poe said.

Poe called police and reported the alleged crime.

Police said the suspect is facing more than 100 counts of possession of child porn, one charge for every image detectives said they have found so far.

He asked if those images were downloaded or if the suspect had produced them on his own.

According to Poe, not all of the images were downloaded from websites.

"Based on his comments, some of it may have been produced," Poe said.

According to an arrest report, an 8-year-old victim was "positively identified and later interviewed.”

Officials said the suspect "took photos of her without her shirt on while in his living room." She also said he gave her "gifts" and "showed her pictures of unicorns."

The report also mentions scenes in what she "described in writing as sex."

