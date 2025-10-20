Conan Gray to bring 2026 Wishbone Tour to Orlando’s Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Conan Gray has announced his 2026 Wishbone World Tour, featuring special guest Esha Tewari, in support of his fourth studio album, ‘Wishbone.’

Conan Gray will make his debut performance at Orlando’s Kia Center on March 7, 2026.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting Oct. 24, at 9 a.m.

The tour will cover 42 cities worldwide, including stops in North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Fans can register for the Artist pre-sale, which runs from October 23 at 9 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.

No codes are required for the pre-sale, and access is linked to Ticketmaster accounts or provided through a pre-sale ticket link.

The tour will offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans, with package contents varying based on the selected offer. More information is available on ConanGray.com.

Tickets start at $45.50, with prices subject to change based on market demand. All tickets are reserved and can be purchased at the Kia Center box office or through Ticketmaster.com.

