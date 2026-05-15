Confirmed rabies case prompts alert in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County issued a rabies alert in Marion County following a confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon. The raccoon was killed in the Ocala area near Southeast Eighth Street on May 11, 2026.

DOH-Marion is actively monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. The department is alerting all residents and visitors that rabies is currently present in the local wild animal population.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Marion County:

Northern boundary: NE 8th St.

Southern boundary: SE 22nd Road

Eastern boundary: SE 22nd Loop

Western boundary: SW 4th Ave.

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